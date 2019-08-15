LONGVIEW, Texas — A 24-year-old Longview woman was sentenced Wednesday to 330 days in Gregg County Jail for making a firearm accessible to her boyfriend's child, who shot herself to death.

Judge Kent Phillips of the Gregg County Court at Law sentenced Daylain Anisse Jones stemming from the June 14, 2018, death of 3-year-old Geneva August. The girl's father, Manuel August Jr., 25, of Longview was arrested April 15 on a warrant for the same misdemeanor offense and awaits prosecution.

The arrest warrant for Jones said the child had been staying with August and Jones as part of a court-ordered visitation around Father's Day.

