HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police are looking for Lonnie Scott, a man who is wanted for indecency with a child.

Houston police stated the crime was first reported on June 11, 2018 in the 7600 block of East Houston Road – that’s in northeast Houston.

“During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that fugitive Lonnie Scott performed an indecent sexual act with a child,” stated a Crime Stoppers press release.

Scott is described as a black male, 59 years old, approximately five feet nine inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.