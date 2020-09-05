GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery would have turned 26 Friday, but he was shot and killed in February. Now two men are behind bars facing murder charges in his death.

Arbery's family, friends and community members are gathering for a vigil to remember his life.

The celebration began at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sidney Lanier Park in Brunswick, with live music and words of memories of his life.

The vigil follows a gathering Friday at the Glynn County Courthouse, where hundreds of people rallied to call for justice in Arbery's death. They packed in outside as Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael's first appearance before a judge was ongoing inside via video conference from the Glynn County jail.

Both of the McMichaels are charged with murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death. A video released to the public Tuesday shows the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Protesters were calling for the justice system to do its job in the investigation, which many say has taken too long to result in the arrests of both McMichael men, weeks after Arbery died.

Two months went by with no arrests when the case was in the hands of Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson and the Glynn County Police Department.

“Within 36 hours we secured two warrants for arrest of felony murder, I think it speaks volumes that probable cause was clear and our agents moved quickly,” Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Since Wednesday, Reynolds says his office has been gathering files, interviews and other details surrounding the case.

The disturbing video of the shooting a key piece of evidence in the case, Reynolds said.

Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael are facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the case.

An arrest warrant that First Coast News obtained Friday confirms some of the facts.

The warrant states that Travis McMichael shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, and it says that Greg McMichael, Travis’ father aided and abetted his son in the commission of this crime.

