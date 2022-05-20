Loving County judge arrested for cattle theft

A special ranger confirms Judge Jones and three others are accused of picking up estray cattle and selling them.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — Loving County Judge Skeet Jones was arrested Friday.

A special ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association confirmed Judge Jones and three others are accused of picking up estray cattle and selling them.

Judge Jones and the others are in the process of being booked into the Winkler County Jail.

Special rangers have been investigating for more than a year.

By law, if an estray (loose) livestock animal roams onto a property, the property owner must report the livestock to the the sheriff. The sheriff's office would then contact the livestock's owner and work toward reunification.

Jones is officially charged for theft of three head of cattle and organized crime. More charges are expected, according to the NBC affiliate in Austin.

Judge Jones has been in trouble before. He was reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct in 2016 for changing speeding tickets into parking violations. The commission opened an investigation in 2014 after the actions were brought to light in a news report. He was ordered to complete 10 hours of instruction.