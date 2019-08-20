LSU says that after an investigation, it appears that there was no threat at any time to the campus or its students and that normal operations are resuming.

LSU University spokesman Ernie Ballard said that an armed plainclothes officer with a gun on his waist was in the area near the time of the report, and the school says that may have been the cause of the report.

LSUPD first notified students of a report of an "armed intruder" around 3 p.m. through text messages and on Twitter, telling them to "Run, Hide or Fight." Those are the actions recommended by the US Government in an active shooter situation.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

LSU professor Dr. Edward Gibbons said that the situation started when a member of a cleaning crew in Coates Hall told a teaching assistant that they saw someone with a pistol.

"We locked the office doors, locked all of our doors and started watching news and exchanging text messages to figure out what was going on," he said.

When asked if anyone was found with a pistol, Gibbons replied, "Not that I'm aware of."

The tweet, especially the "run, hide or fight" part, generated a lot of comment on Twitter by the public, much of it taking exception to the phrase.

But, LSU's Tweet had its defenders, especially those noting that the 'run, hide, fight' instruction is the accepted response to a report of an 'active shooter.'

Police were asking people to stay away from the area for close to two hours before clearing the campus.

Classes have not yet started at LSU.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest.