Lufkin man sentenced to 22 years in prison for trafficking over one kilogram of methamphetamine

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lufkin man was sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in East Texas today, according to records.

According to documents from the United States Department of Justice, Alexander Timia Jones, 38, of Lufkin, was sentenced to a total of 270 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

Jones pleaded guilty on August 19, 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Between July 2017 and December 2018, Jones led a drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for distributing over one kilogram of methamphetamine in the Lufkin area, court documents state. At the time of distribution, Jones was in possession of several firearms.

On July 1, 2020, Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with drug trafficking and firearms violations.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson. It was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation.