Lufkin Police arrest woman after stolen vehicle pursuit

Bailey sustained no injuries in the wreck and was taken into custody without incident. This theft marks her eighth Angelina County arrest.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin Police arrested Lindsay Bailey, a Huntington resident, in a chase for a stolen vehicle.

Bailey, 33, was taken into police custody at 12:50 pm on State Hwy 103 E following a pursuit involving multiple officers. The chase began at 12:15 pm on North Timberland Drive, after Bailey stole a blue 2021 GMC AT4 pickup truck from a tire shop on the 900 block of North Timberland Dr.

Officers were informed that she went eastbound on Loop 287, which initiated the chase from FM 842 to 103 East outbound. During the chase, Bailey cut through a cemetery and headed toward Lufkin.

Throughout the 30-minute chase, the truck's tires were spiked multiple times. This resulted in the tires having no tread left, causing Bailey to loose control of the vehicle and crash into a power pole across from a Dollar General on 103 East.