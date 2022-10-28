Lufkin police investigate attempted armed robbery at loan office

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police are searching for a man accused of trying to rob a loan office at gunpoint Friday morning.

Police said the man attempted to rob Cash Now, located at 107 S. Timberland Drive, at gunpoint around 11:35 a.m.

The suspect, who was described as a Black man, jumped the counter, and attacked the clerk before fleeing the store in a silver Dodge Charger, police said.

The vehicle headed north on Timberland Drive and then turned right on Lufkin Avenue. The clerk was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with facial injuries, according to police.

Based on the video and witness accounts, police believe the suspect’s dreadlocks was part of a mask or wig.

He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark-colored pants and a blue surgical mask. The suspect did not get anything in the robbery attempt, according to police.