LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a card skimming operation at one of the city's gas stations.

Police say they received a call about a skimmer at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at On the Road at 4110 South First Street. Police say a skimming device was also reported at the Chevron station at 904 South John Redditt Drive.

Police say they are unsure of how long the skimming devices were in place.

The department is urging residents to monitor their debit and credit card transactions. Police also advise using cash as a safe alternative to cards.