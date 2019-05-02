LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning at Grace Dunn Richardson Park.

The shooting happened at about 6:52 a.m.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the leg. Another man had a head laceration.

Neither of the men's injuries appear to be life threatening.

A third man was taken to the Lufkin Police Station for questioning.

Police believe all three knew each other and were involved in drugs.

The incident remains under investigation.