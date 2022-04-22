POLICE: Searching for armed and dangerous man in connection to vehicle burglary

Those with information on Bryant's location are asked to contact the Lufkin Police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man from East Texas who is considered armed and dangerous.

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr., 25, of Lufkin is wanted on four warrants for his arrest, including a state jail felony offense.

Bryant was seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles on the 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive where he stole a 9 millimeter pistol; knife; and costume jewelry on April 18. He was also seen going through a vehicle on the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard on April 19.

Additionally, Bryant is wanted for a parole violation that originated in a 2017 case for online solicitation of a minor, where he was sentenced to 8 years in prison in August 2018. He is required to register as a sex offender every year through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bryant has three previous Angelina County arrests, including the online solicitation case from 2017. He has been arrested for burglary of a habitation, traffic warrants, and failure to appear.

Bryant is described as a 6-foot, light-skinned Black man weighing 280 pounds. He has green eyes and dark, curly, afro-style hair that is sometimes dyed a red-brown color. Additionally, he has tattoos on both forearms that extend to his hands.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, contact law enforcement immediately.