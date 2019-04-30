LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is looking into a series of vehicle burglaries in the area.

According to police, there have at least 10 cases in the last four days. Many of the burglaries happened in the area of the Four Seasons subdivision, local hotels/motels and the Copeland area.

Police say in some instances, the thieves entered the vehicle through unlocked doors. In other instances, windows in the vehicles were open.

Police urge residents to take out all their valuables from their vehicle and lock it.