LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department carried out a raid Friday morning at the Stephens Court Apartments, resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old man.

According to LPD, the department had received multiple complaints of drug trafficking at the complex.

After launching an investigation and obtaining a search warrant, police raided Unit 44 and detained four people, including 31-year-old David Vincent Jones.

Police say officers found powdered cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, alprazolam, marijuana and a handgun.

According to LPD, Jones was placed under arrested after officers determined he was the source of the trafficking.

Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police say additional charges may be filed after testing of the narcotics found inside the apartment.