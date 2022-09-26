Lumberton 8th grader facing felony charge for alleged threat to bring gun to school

The 13-year-old did not say in the message that he planned to fire the gun but only that he intended to bring it to school police said.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A 13-year-old Hardin County teen is facing a felony charge after police say he sent a message about bringing a gun to school.

Lumberton Police got a call Sunday night from a parent saying their child had received a social media message from another student saying he planned to bring a gun to Lumberton Middle School on Monday according to Chief Danny Sullins.

The eighth grader did not say in the message that he planned to fire the gun but only that he intended to bring it to school Sullins told 12News, Monday morning.

He is being held in the Hardin County juvenile facility and is facing a third degree felony terroristic threat charge Sullins said.

When officers went to the boy's home his parents were very cooperative.

Officers found the gun in his room and took the teen into custody at about 9 p.m. Sunday and took the gun.

His parents told officers they didn't know he had the gun in his room according to Sullins.

The teen got the gun from a family member outside his immediate household without the gunowner's knowledge according to Sullins who did not go so far as to call the gun "stolen."

In a statement the district said they "will not tolerate any type of behavior that could potentially threaten staff, students, or other persons at any LISD facility."

Just a week ago the Lumberton Independent School District held a safety and security town hall Monday evening in efforts to explain safety protocols and listen to parent’s concerns.

The Lumberton Police Department, Mayor Don Surratt, Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas and the district's new Director for Safety and Security, Time Lane were at the town hall which is the first of two that will be held.

The next one will be held in January.

Just last week several Southeast Texas schools were dealing with threats.

Both Beaumont United and West Brook High Schools sheltered in place while police searched the campuses.

Not long after the all-clear at the two schools was given students at Beaumont's Early College High School also had to shelte5r in place while their campus was searched.

All three threats in Beaumont were found to be unfounded.

In Tyler County on Wednesday a 17-year-old Colmesneil High School student is facing charges after making threats to shoot other students.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full statement from Lumberton ISD...

Late Sunday night, 9-25-22, the Lumberton Police Department received a tip about a Lumberton Middle School student who messaged at least one other student about intentions to bring a gun to school on Monday, 9-26-22.

Upon investigation, LPD found the phone with the message and a gun at the student's home.

The student was arrested for Terroristic Threat. As a precaution we have additional law enforcement presence on the Middle School Campus today.

Lumberton ISD is grateful to the LPD and the person that reported the threat. We will not tolerate any type of behavior that could potentially threaten staff, students, or other persons at any LISD facility.

The system worked. We encourage everyone to learn more about our Comprehensive School Safety Reporting System by accessing the link at the bottom of this message.

The safety of our staff and students is our top priority. If you see something, say something.

