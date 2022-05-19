HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Mabank Police Department searching for man wandering in resident's backyard

***Attempt To Locate***Welfare Concern*** The Mabank Police Department needs your help locating this individual who was wondering around in the early morning hours of May 20th. The person was observed on a residential security camera in the East Eubank and Old city Lake Road area. If you have any information on this subjects identity or whereabouts, please message this page directly or call the police Department @ 9038878500 press 1 . Thank you!