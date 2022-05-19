HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Mabank Police Department searching for man wandering in resident's backyard

MABANK, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 19, 2022.
The Mabank Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating a man who was caught on camera wandering in someone's yard.
Early Friday morning, a man was seen wandering through a resident's backyard in the East Eubank and Old City Lake Rd. area. The video was caught on the resident's security camera.
The man was wearing black shorts and had tattoos on both arm. Police are categorizing this case as "welfare concern."
If you have any information on this person, please call the MPD at (903) 887-8500.