Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft of funds

The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families.

Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries in foundation records.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of five years of probation, along with fines and restitution. Court records show her sentencing hearing will be held July 20 at 8:30 a.m.