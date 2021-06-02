x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Crime

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft of funds

The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa ,shows Jennifer Woodley. The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families. Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself an unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries into foundation records related to those expenses. (Polk County Jail via AP File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families.

Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries in foundation records.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices. 

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of five years of probation, along with fines and restitution.  Court records show her sentencing hearing will be held July 20 at 8:30 a.m. 

A charging document alleged that Woodley’s embezzlement totaled nearly $41,000, but the amount of restitution has not yet been set.

Related Articles