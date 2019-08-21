Updated at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday with victim identification.

A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in his car in east Oak Cliff.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of Harbor Road near South Lancaster Road. Officers found a man injured with several gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to Methodist Central Hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities say no one is in custody yet and they are still investigating the motive, but police said the case is related to a nearby SWAT incident.

Officers soon learned that the shooting suspect might be at another home and they headed to that location, police said.

As of 9:36 p.m., the SWAT call was over and officers did not find anybody in the house. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked another SWAT call Tuesday night, that was not related to the Harbor Road shooting.

The incident began around 4:34 p.m. in the 9600 block of Paramount Avenue in Pleasant Grove after a suspect jumped out of a stolen vehicle, police said.

The man then barricaded himself into a home, and as of 9:36 p.m. the SWAT team is at the home and the incident is being handled as a barricaded person call.

