Man accused of attacking wife with hammer while 6 children were at Cypress home

CYPRESS, Texas — A man is in jail and his wife is on life support after authorities said he attacked her with a hammer last weekend.

On Saturday morning, investigators said 55-year-old Minh Hoang beat his wife, Thi Nguyen, in the head with a hammer. He was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault. He had no previous criminal history, authorities said.

At last check, Nguyen was on life support.

According to investigators, six children were at the Cypress home at the time of the beating. Neighbors said they aren't used to seeing police lights flashing on their streets.

“It was a lot of police cars and crime scene cars," one neighbor said.

“Now we don’t know what happened on that night,” another said.

According to Harris County Assistant District Attorney Michael Hanover, Nguyen had taken preliminary steps to get out of her relationship with Hoang.

Hanover said domestic violence cases are rising during the pandemic. They want to remind the public that these types of crimes can escalate quickly.

“We genuinely want to help. Early intervention is key. Let’s start stopping this stuff and preventing it before it gets to the point that it’s unfortunately reached in this case,” he said.

The children have been relocated and Child Protective Services is involved. Neighbors worry about the impact the crime will have on them.

“We are just really concerned about the kids. As a mom, I can’t imagine how they can be suffering," a neighbor said.