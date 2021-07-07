Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, other man with truck won't get death penalty

David Joshua Reed, 41, is charged with capital murder of multiple people.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man accused of using his pickup truck to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man last December will not face the death penalty.

David Joshua Reed, 41, is charged with capital murder of multiple people charge. He has been in the Smith County Jail since Dec. 9, 2020 on a $1 million bond.

Reed admitted to using his pickup truck to destroy the camper trailer where his ex-girlfriend, Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and another man, Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale, lived in the 19000 block of County Road 431 (Jim Hogg Road) at around 1 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020. Nelson died at the scene and Duarte later died at a hospital.

