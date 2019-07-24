HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of shooting a Henderson County deputy early Wednesday morning is in custody, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says he was notified of the shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, the deputy was chasing a motorcyclist, identified as Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, of Grand Prairie, when the pursuit came to a halt just north of Frankston. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was shot in the side while attempting to arrest Cook.

The deputy, later identified as Jonathan Hutchison, shot back, however, officials believe Cook was not wounded, according to Sheriff Hillhouse.

According to CBS19 crews who were on scene, the deputy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Prior to Cook's capture, the HCSO issued a BLUE ALERT while the search was active. At the time, officials believed Cook was heading toward the Dallas area.

According to the HCSO, K-9 units tracked down Cook shortly after 10 a.m. in a wooded area off County Road 3213 in the Ironton community of Cherokee County. He was taken to Ironton Baptist Church prior to being transferred to the Henderson County Jail.

He was booked on one count of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. His bond has not been set.

“These are the dangers our deputies face every day,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “Thankfully, this ended with the deputy suffering a non-life threatening gunshot injury and this suspect is behind bars.”

Cook has a lengthy criminal history in Dallas County dating back to 2002.

MEMORIES OF PREVIOUS FATAL SHOOTING REMAIN

On May 21, 2007, a Henderson County man gunned down three HCSO deputies, marking one of the most tragic days in Henderson County law enforcement history.

Deputy Paul Hablet, Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Kevin Harris were responding to a domestic violence call in Payne Springs when Randall Mays opened fire on the trio with a "high-powered rifle." Hablet and Ogburn died as a result of their injuries, while Harris suffered a broken leg.

Mays, 59, was convicted of capital murder of a peace officer and sentenced to death in May 2008. His execution has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the "Walls Unit" in Huntsville.

Harris retired from the HCSO in January 2009.

