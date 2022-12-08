Man arrested after attempting to kidnap child at meet-the-teacher night in North Richland Hills

Police said the man was arrested outside of the school without incident.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A 31-year-old man was arrested after police said he attempted to kidnap a child during a meet-the-teacher night in North Richland Hills.

North Richland Hills Police said the incident happened on Aug. 9 at the International Leadership of Texas School.

A man identified as Kevin Ward was seen walking the hallways of the school not accompanying a child, police said. Ward then put his arm around a child and attempted to usher the child away from his mother.

According to police, the mother was able to pull the child back and alerted officials.

Ward was arrested outside of the school.

He was charged with unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age and was taken to the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond.