1 person arrested for allegedly dealing meth in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson County man has been arrested for allegedly dealing methamphetamines.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Kelly Ray Clark was stopped for a traffic violation when the deputy noticed Clark’s nervous behavior.
A search of the vehicle revealed meth, marijuana, digital scales and several empty Ziplock bags.
Clark was also found to be wanted for a parole violation.
Clark was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession, and the parole warrant.