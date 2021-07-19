1 person arrested for allegedly dealing meth in Henderson County

The arrest was made after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson County man has been arrested for allegedly dealing methamphetamines.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Kelly Ray Clark was stopped for a traffic violation when the deputy noticed Clark’s nervous behavior.

A search of the vehicle revealed meth, marijuana, digital scales and several empty Ziplock bags.

Clark was also found to be wanted for a parole violation.