Crime

1 person arrested for allegedly dealing meth in Henderson County

The arrest was made after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson County man has been arrested for allegedly dealing methamphetamines.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Kelly Ray Clark was stopped for a traffic violation when the deputy noticed Clark’s nervous behavior.

A search of the vehicle revealed meth, marijuana, digital scales and several empty Ziplock bags.

Clark was also found to be wanted for a parole violation.

Clark was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession, and the parole warrant.

Credit: Henderson County Sheriff's Office

    

