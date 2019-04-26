ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning at the General Store in Elysian Fields.

According to the HCSO, Koteshia Endsley called 911 at about 7:13 a.m. saying she was being followed by Courtney Manning.

At 7:49 a.m., deputies responded to the General Store where they found Endsley suffering from a gunshot wound. Endsley was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, another person called 911 telling the HCSO Manning was traveling into Panola County.

A law enforcement officer in Panola County pulled over Manning and arrested him for warrants in Harrison County. He was arraigned in Panola County before being transferred to Harrison County.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says Manning and Endsley may have been involved in a relation prior to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.