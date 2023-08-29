Marshall Police arrest man for burglary

Within 30 minutes, police found and detained James Coleman, 48 for criminal trespass of a habitation and felony theft.

MARSHALL, Texas — Police arrested a man involved in burglarizing a residence in Marshall Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Marshall Police Department, police responded to a burglary at the residence on East Bowie Street. Within 30 minutes, police found and detained James Coleman, 48.

“Marshall Police Officers responded quickly and acted diligently to locate and arrest this man and recover stolen property. Their efforts help keep our community safer," said Cliff Carruth, Marshall Police Chief.

Officials said they recovered items Coleman stole from local businesses.