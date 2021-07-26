White Oak man arrested for burglary of habitation and evading arrest in Gregg County

According to police, the man used a flashlight/stun gun to steal a car from a victim at his home.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and failing to stop for police.

According to the Longview Police Department, 64-year-old Larry Farnham of White Oak assaulted a victim outside a residence with a flashlight/ stun gun by stunning the victim in the neck and arm.

Farnham then displayed a gun and demanded the keys to the victim’s car, according to police.

A second victim was struck on the side of the head and the flashlight/ stun gun was used to stun the victim in the torso.

Farnham then left with the victim’s firearms and vehicle.

Police were able to locate the vehicle near the area of W. Marshall Ave and Silverfalls Road, but the vehicle fled into White Oak heading east on Harrison Road.

A spike strip was deployed the deflated the vehicle’s front tires and ended the pursuit in the 800 block of Valentine in Gregg County, according to police.

Farnham was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on burglary of a habitation a felony 1 offense and evading arrest in a vehicle a felony 3 offense.

The investigation is still on going and more charges may be filed.