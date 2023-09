Jacob Maynard was booked into the Smith County Jail on $400,000 bond.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An Arp man is behind bars for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

According to Smith County judicial records, Jacob Ryan Maynard, 36, was arrested Friday by the Smith County Sheriff's Office for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

