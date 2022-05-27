POLICE: Man arrested for solicitation, possession of child pornography

Alvarez was arrested on 10 felony arrest warrants, along side a search warrant for all of his devices.

MARSHALL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022.

An East Texas man was arrested today in Marshall for possession and solicitation of child pornography.

The Wills Point Police Department, Wills Point Independent School District Police Department, and the Department of Public Safety - CID have been investigating a case of someone creating fake social media profiles and soliciting juvenile females for pornographic images.

This joint investigation led to the arrest of Aaron Alvarez, of Marshall, today in his home. Alvarez was arrested through a collective effort by both Wills Point Agencies; the Harrison County Sheriff's Office; and both the Harrison County and Longview DPS - CID.

Alvarez was arrested on 10 felony arrest warrants, along side a search warrant for all of his devices. These 10 felony warrants include five separate warrants for possession of child pornography; and five warrants for sexual performance by a child.