Man arrested in connection of assault of an officer, car pursuit in Palestine

Cherokee County had warrants out for the driver, Timothy Washington, officials said.

PALESTINE, Texas — One man has been arrested in connection to an assault of a peace officer and leading police on a car pursuit in Palestine Monday evening.

According to the Palestine Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office notified Palestine PD of a Nissan Altima driven by a Black men in a white shirt.

Officer Goins said the vehicle was confirmed through license plates to be of Timothy Washington, 39. Washington was traveling on E. Palestine Avenue near Gardner Drive.

According to Officer Goins, he tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled the scene.

The driver was driving at a high speed down Gardner Drive into Highway 155 and then tried to turn onto the N. Loop 256, officials said.

After leaving the roadway on the entrance ramp, Washington crashed the vehicle and fled on foot onto the loop. Officials said Officer Colton McCoy chased after Washington and captured him on N. Loop 256.

Officials said Washington had a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver's floorboard of the vehicle with a drug paraphernalia and synthetic urine.

Washington was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on multiple charges such as evading arrest, evading arrest detention w/ revious conviction, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of false drug test falsification device, no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.