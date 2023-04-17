Man arrested in connection to a murder case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Detectives served a warrant and arrested a suspect involved in a murder case Monday evening.
Preston Wade Graham, 24, was arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail, according to a Longview Police Department Facebook post.
Police officers responded to a call on October 10, 2022, regarding a possible assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane. Officials said inside a residence they found a victim who had been assaulted.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The next day, the victim died from their injuries, officials said.
This investigation is ongoing and the detectives continue to gather information.
Any information regarding this case, contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.