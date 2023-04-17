Man arrested in connection to a murder case in Longview

According to officials, Preston Wade Graham was arrested and taken to Gregg County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Detectives served a warrant and arrested a suspect involved in a murder case Monday evening.

Preston Wade Graham, 24, was arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail, according to a Longview Police Department Facebook post.

Police officers responded to a call on October 10, 2022, regarding a possible assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane. Officials said inside a residence they found a victim who had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The next day, the victim died from their injuries, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing and the detectives continue to gather information.