The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine.

According to the HCSO, a deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Christopher Shawn White of Gun Barrel City on Farm-to-Market Road 316 for a traffic violation.

The deputy found what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

White was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked in the Henderson County Jail.