Man arrested in Lufkin wanted in connection to numerous gang shootings

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to numerous "JaccBoyWorld” shootings.

According to police, 18-year-old Kem’Royn Edwards was arrested for failure to identify as well as a first-degree felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.

On Monday, July 19 officers were called to the 800 block of Abney Avenue after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a black male in a yellow hoodie and shorts flee the area.

While patrolling the area, the suspect and another man standing outside a man’s car were located.

Edwards gave officers a fake name, according to police.

A detective who worked several shootings was called to the scene after the information Edward’s gave did not return a match.

The detective identified Edwards and Edwards admitted the detective was correct.

Two guns, a pistol in the possession of one of the men Edwards was talking to and another inside the vehicle the men were standing next to, were located, according to police.

The guns were collected as evidence.

Edwards remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, Edwards is one of 13 JaccBoyWorld affiliates indicted last December.