18-year-old charged with murder after woman killed in crash involving stolen vehicle, police say

The woman killed in the crash was a 75-year-old mother to an HPD sergeant.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a woman died in a crash Thursday in southeast Houston, police said.

The Houston Police Department's Twitter account identified him as Trenton Bevel.

Before the deadly crash, Bevel and another man were suspected of stealing another woman's Dodge Charger Wednesday in the Hobby area.

“This car behind me had hit me twice," Cathleen Hill said. "So, I’m getting out, like, trying to figure out what happened. These two young guys dressed in camo, a ski mask, they robbed me at gunpoint. They had two assault rifles.”

The next day, Hill tracked her car using a dealership device and was able to tell police where to find it.

When police spotted the Charger and tried to pull it over, Bevel -- who was driving -- took off and led police on a chase, officials said.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers lost sight of the Charger just north of Reed Road and MLK Boulevard and called off the chase.

Bevel later plowed into three vehicles that were stopped at a red light on MLK Boulevard and Van Fleet, police said.

A 75-year-old woman, who was the mother to an HPD sergeant, died in the crash. Two other innocent bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bevel and his passenger were also taken to the hospital after the crash. Bevel is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Who was the woman killed in the crash?

We are not releasing the name of the woman killed in the crash since HPD has not officially named her, but we did speak to her pastor for 15 years who said she was a very kind woman who loved doing skits at the church.

"She had so much talent it was unreal," said Jerry Burley. "Anything she set her mind to do. She did it."

Burley said she was loved by many and will be remembered for her goodwill.

"She had a whole lot of people that loved her, and I don’t know when her service is going to be, but wherever it is, I can assure you, it's going to be full," said Burley. "She was just that type of woman."