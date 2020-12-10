Waco police said Damarion Degrate set up meetings with three men using the dating app Grindr.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is from Aug. 21 when police first arrested Damarion Degrate.

A Waco man was charged with murder and named as a suspect in two other shootings after police said he met all three victims using a dating app.

Damarion Degrate was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Fort Worth Monday morning. He was charged with the Aug. 17 murder of Jonathan Deshawn Breeding.

Breeding was shot to death at N. 34th St. and Brooke Circle at 1:40 a.m. He was one of three people police believe Degrate shot that night.

Police said he met the victims using the dating app Grindr.

The first victim was shot about 12:30 a.m. near the area of N. New Road and Bosque Blvd. The third victim was shot around 6:15 a.m. in the 1,000 block of N. 34th St.

Degrate was arrested Aug. 21 in connection to the first shooting. He was later released on bond.

Police said Degrate was not charged for the third shooting but they said he is the primary suspect.