After the murder, Charlie Martinez wrote lyrics where he described the shooting, flight and destruction of evidence, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges after writing lyrics about the crime, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

Charlie Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to the DA, on Feb. 7, 2021, Martinez and Kendra Ivey lured the victim to a residence on Kodak Road and planned to rob him.

When the victim arrived, Martinez pulled a .45 caliber handgun and fired at the victim's head, just missing him. The victim then tried to take the gun away from Martinez and was shot in the chest, the DA said.

Martinez also shot himself in the knee during the struggle. According to the DA, he left the victim, took the victim's vehicle and ultimately fled the state.

After the murder, Martinez wrote multiple sets of lyrics where he described the shooting, flight and destruction of evidence, the DA said.