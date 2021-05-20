x
Longview man found guilty of aggravated assault family/dating violence

Terrance Norvell Jr. was found guilty after a jury heard evidence regarding Norvell assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a firearm.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Gregg County man has been found guilty of aggravated assault family/dating violence in the 188th District Court of Gregg County.

According to the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Terrance Norvell Jr. was found guilty after a jury heard evidence regarding Norvell assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a firearm.

Longview Police responded to the incident where a hostage situation took place resulting in a lengthy standoff.

Norvell has been sentenced to 40 years and will be required to serve 20 years day-for-day before becoming eligible for parole, according to the DA’s office.

