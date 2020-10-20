Man killed by gunfire overnight while in bed with family, Dallas police say

He was shot multiple times, but the woman and child in bed with him were not hit, according to police.

A man was shot and killed by gunfire while he was in bed early Tuesday, Dallas police said.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Bickers Street.

Police at the scene said a man was in bed with a woman and child when someone passed by and fired shots into their home.

Bullets rip through a west Dallas apt window fatally wounded a man. A woman and toddler were also in the apt. They were not hurt. Dallas Pd investigating. pic.twitter.com/5JxJwcZnlT — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) October 20, 2020

He was shot multiple times, but the woman and child were not hit, according to police.