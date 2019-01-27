CEDAR PARK, Texas — Police believe that before a middle school atheletics coach was shot and killed near his Cedar Park home on Jan. 26, his neighbor had called officers to complain about noise.

Police have identified the coach and shooting victim as 41-year-old Adam Shane Ladner. According to a spokesperson at Leander Independent School District, Ladner was a middle school girls' athletics and PE coach at Running Brushy Middle School.

Adam Shane Ladner

Leander ISD

At a press briefing a couple days after the shooting, police said they believe 64-year-old Larry Wayne Smith went to Ladner's home that evening to confront him about noise coming from Ladner's home. Smith later called police to complain about the noise, which police described as Ladner speaking loudly with his family members.

After officers left, police believe Ladner went to Smith's house. Police believe an altercation transpired before the shooting, which happened in the 1000 block of Savanna Lane on at around 11:30 p.m.. Smith is currently consulting with an attorney, so police are unsure what exactly happened before the shooting.

Smith has been charged with murder in this case.

Police have arrested 64-year-old Larry Wayne Smith in connection to the death of a middle school athletics coach.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Police said this investigation is not tied to the shooting investigation from last weekend at Lakeline Villas Apartments.

Leander ISD posted the following statement online Sunday:

The Running Brushy Middle School and Leander ISD family is saddened to learn of the unexpected death of a faculty member, Adam Ladner. His passing has affected students and staff members deeply. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Within Running Brushy and Leander ISD, we have the district Crisis Team, who are trained to deal with grief counseling, available to students and staff members. This intervention has been implemented to respond to this tragic event and to help our students and their families get back to regular learning and everyday activities as soon as possible. This plan has evolved from the district's experience with death in the past and the advice of mental health professionals from the community.

We expect everyone will react in different ways to the death of one of our school community members. We understand there will be a variety of emotions and responses to Coach Ladner’s passing. The most important things we can do are offer support and encourage an open expression of feelings.

If your child has questions or needs help, please have them see a Crisis Team member at RBMS this week. We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation allows, and we encourage you to do the same.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact the school at 512-570-3300. We know you join us in our concern and sympathy for the Running Brushy family.