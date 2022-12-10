"He was a friend, he was a strong ally, a father, a friend a cyclist," said David Loredo, founder of Pride Bike Ride Houston.

HOUSTON — A bicyclist has died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash during Pride Bike Ride Houston on Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

It happened before 8 p.m. along West Dallas Street near Montrose Boulevard, close to downtown Houston.

Police said one of the bicyclists was riding with the group when he lost control of his bike and fell. A silver car in the lane where the bicyclist fell hit the man.

Police said the car was a Mercedes E-Class sedan with an out-of-state license plate.

The driver then tried to speed away, running over the victim a second time, according to police. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. Witnesses tried to chase down the driver after the crash but were unsuccessful. They told police the vehicle had out-of-state license plates.

Police said the victim is Shane McKinney, 45, who Pride Bike Ride Houston founder David Loredo said was a strong friend to the group.

"He was a friend, he was a strong ally, a father, a friend a cyclist," Loredo said. "He was such an awesome person and I'm honored he came with us. We're with you Shane and the McKinney family."

Pride Bike Ride Houston also released a statement on Facebook following the tragedy that said, "We are heartbroken and shattered in a million pieces. There are no words to explain the amount of pain we are in right now."

Police say the driver is facing felony charges for not stopping to render aid.

An investigation into the deadly crash is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

