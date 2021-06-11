Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child

The man received 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has plead guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County District Attorney, 43-year-old Ricardo Abundiz was sentenced to 30 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life should he ever be released from prison.

Abundiz is also subject to a lifetime protective order protecting the victim in this case.

The victim, then a 10-year-old, reported in May 2019 that Abundiz had been sexually abusing her for years, according to the Henderson County District Attorney.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigated the allegations which led to the discovery of DNA evidence.

After sentencing, Assistatnt District Attorney Samantha Pace read out loud a victim impact statement written by the victim, now 12-years-old.

According to the Henderson County District Attorney, the victim’s family has additionally expressed the victim’s relief in the case being over and the victim not having to testify.

Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer said, "I am very proud of the hard work everyone put into making sure this victim received justice. Law enforcement, Pace, and our Director of Victim Services worked closely together to ensure this outcome. This office will continue to prioritize these crimes and fight hard to make sure that all victims, especially our most vulnerable child victim’s voices are heard and these heinous crimes are punished appropriately."