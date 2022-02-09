East Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for beating woman with sledgehammer

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be eligible for parole after he serves half of his sentence.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been sentenced to prison for beating a woman with a sledgehammer.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, Jonathan Davis Gilliam pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Gilliam will be eligible for parole after he serves half of his sentence.

On Jan. 31, 2021, Gilliam took a three-pound sledgehammer and struck Sherri Perkins in the back of the head causing her to fall to the floor. He continued to hit her again then left the house with the hammer while the victim's husband called 911.

He was found and arrested by Gladewater police.