WATCH: Man points gun at Port Arthur Tractor Supply employee after stealing chainsaws, police say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police officers are looking for a man who allegedly stole chainsaws from the Tractor Supply Co. store on Wednesday.

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a call in reference to a robbery that happened around 6:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply Co. located near Walmart.

Officers learned that a man had entered the building, grabbed chainsaws off a shelf and then walked out of the store, according to a police report.

The man walked out of the business without paying for the items, police say.

A store employee followed the man outside. Police say the suspect brandished a gun and pointed it at the store employee.

Police say two people left the parking lot in a white, newer model, four-door passenger vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full Port Arthur Police Department news release...

On 9/23/20 at approximately 6:38pm, Port Arthur Police responded to 1615 FM 365 at Tractor Supply in reference to an Aggravated Robbery.

Officers were advised that a male subject entered the business and selected chainsaws off the shelf and proceeded towards the exit doors.

He then exited the business without paying for the merchandise.

A store employee followed the subject outside at which time another male subject brandished a firearm and pointed it at the store employee.

Both subjects fled the parking lot in a newer model, white in color, four-door passenger vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600. If you would like to remain anonymous you can report the information to SETX Crimestoppers at 833-TIPS. You will not be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also report a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone