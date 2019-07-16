DENVER — A 28-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a woman who was incapable of giving consent.

In a probable cause statement, police said Bates sexually assaulted Maria Crow at a Denver apartment while she was unconscious on June 23, 2018.

Friday, more than a year later, Denver Judge John Madden sentenced Jared Bates to 45 days in jail and five years probation.

Maria Crow spoke with 9NEWS three days after the sentencing.

"I don’t want another girl to have to go through this," she said. "I don’t want another girl to have to endure the pain and embarrassment."

Michael Crow, the victim's brother, walked in on Bates standing over Maria with his pants down the night of the assault.

According to the statement, responding officers found the victim, "lying on the living room floor unresponsive," woke her up, and requested an ambulance. Bates originally told the officers that the sex was consensual, the probable cause statement says.

Maria Crow says, it was not.

"No one knows this man," she said. "No one knows his name and I want that out there. I want women to see this guy and know that they need to stay away from him."

The Denver District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"Our office negotiated a plea agreement – that the victim approved – and which called for Jared Bates to serve up to three-years in prison. At sentencing, we requested a three-year prison sentence."

We've reached out to Judge John Madden who made the decision to give Bates a 45-day sentence, but haven't heard back.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS