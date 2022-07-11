Upshur County man sentenced to 20 years for online solicitation of a minor in sting operation

Murrell contacted a presumed minor through social media, when in fact it was a sting operation to catch Murrell, the documents read.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A man in Upshur County was sentenced to 20 years for a second degree offense of online solicitation of a minor today.

Thomas Boyd Murrell, 36, of Upshur County, plead guilty to two counts of second degree felony solicitation of a minor younger than 14 years old on July 7 and was sentenced today. The sentence of 20 years will be served concurrently, according to documents.

Murrell contacted a presumed minor through social media, when in fact it was a sting operation to catch Murrell, the documents read. When the conversation between the presumed minor and Murrell escalated into desire and performing sexual acts, they agreed to meet at a location.