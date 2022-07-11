Upshur County man sentenced to 20 years for online solicitation of a minor in sting operation

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A man in Upshur County was sentenced to 20 years for a second degree offense of online solicitation of a minor today.
Thomas Boyd Murrell, 36, of Upshur County, plead guilty to two counts of second degree felony solicitation of a minor younger than 14 years old on July 7 and was sentenced today. The sentence of 20 years will be served concurrently, according to documents.
Murrell contacted a presumed minor through social media, when in fact it was a sting operation to catch Murrell, the documents read. When the conversation between the presumed minor and Murrell escalated into desire and performing sexual acts, they agreed to meet at a location.
Once at the location, Murrell was met by the police officers who were working the case. They informed Murrell of his criminal conduct and that formal charges would be filed against him.