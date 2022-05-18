East Texas man sentenced to four life imprisonments

This sentencing comes almost a year after Castellon was arrested for fleeing from deputies and striking a SWAT Team member with his vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 18, 2022.

An East Texas man was sentenced to four life imprisonments by a judge in Smith County today.

Ernesto Castellon, 18, of Tyler, was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment on four charges by Judge Reeve Jackson in the 114th District Court in Smith County. Castellon was caught selling narcotics and automatic weapons to an undercover officer.

The undercover officer was part of an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation that included multiple departments including the Smith County Sheriff's Office; Tyler Police Department; and the Department of Public Safety.

Castellon fled his arrest and injured an officer in the process. The Smith County District Attorney's Office has charged him with manufacture/delivery of multiple controlled substances, weapons trafficking, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

This sentencing comes almost a year after Castellon was arrested for fleeing from deputies and striking a SWAT Team member with his vehicle. On June 29, Castellon was being investigated for outstanding felony arrest warrants.