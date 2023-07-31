Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of a young family member

Adam Charles Barba, 61, was convicted of assaulting a relative who was under 14 at the time.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a young family member, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Adam Charles Barba, 61, was found guilty of the aggravated sexual assault of a child by a Bexar County jury on June 6.

"In an incident occurring on May 26, 2018, Adam Charles Barba was a guest in a home where he sexually assaulted a family member under the age of 14. He initially claimed that he was only trying to wake her up, but never actually denied what he was accused of. The victim, however, immediately told her mother, who then confronted defendant Barba," the DA's office said in a release on Monday.

Barba decided to let the judge set his punishment, which ranged between 5 years and 99 years or life in prison.

"In sentencing, Judge Del Prado also took into consideration two prior convictions for Possession of a Controlled Substance of 4-200 grams and Possession of a Controlled Substance of 4-200 grams With Intent to Deliver. These prior convictions made the defendant a habitual offender, with his new punishment range being between 25 and 99 years, or life imprisonment. The defendant still faces an additional charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. During trial, the State was able to put on evidence of the Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child," the DA's Office said.

The judge sentenced Barba to life imprisonment.

“Sexual assault of a child is unacceptable,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales, “We champion every child and work continuously to keep our children safe.”

