Police said the man opened fire on the chopper as HPD surveyed the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man has been arrested after he opened fire on a woman, then decided to shoot at a police helicopter.

It started in southeast Houston in a neighborhood on Crenshaw Street near Galveston Road just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

We're told police received a call about a man shooting at a mother. When a police helicopter arrived to survey the scene, the man started shooting at it.

Thankfully, police said the man missed and that no one was hurt in the shooting. We're told the shooter was arrested. No word yet on any possible charges.