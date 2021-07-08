UPDATE: Man shot at Longview motel was allegedly assaulting female in hotel room

The shooting occurred at the Motel 6 on South Access Road.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has released new information regarding a shooting that occurred July 7 at the Motel 6 on S. Access Road.

According to police, the shooting left one man injured who currently remains in the hospital.

Witnesses told police that the man was assaulting a female in a motel room by attempting to strangle her.

A third person came to help the victim and shot the man, according to police.

The Longview Police Department will be filing two criminal offense charges with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.

The names of those involved have not been released.