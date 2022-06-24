East Texas man shot in the abdomen in confrontation near Tyler

This is an active investigation and CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was shot in the abdomen during a confrontation at a residence near Tyler, according to deputies.

At around 1 p.m. today, the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a deadly contact call in the 3100 block of Mary Ann Street near Tyler. According to their report, the caller said a man confronted him in his front yard and began attacking him.

During this attack, the caller used his handgun and shot the attacker in his abdomen an unknown amount of times, read the report.

Once on the scene, deputies located the injured man on the front porch trying to allegedly enter the caller's home. When the deputies made contact with the injured man they were able to confirm he was shot in abdomen.

Paramedics from UT Health arrived quickly and gave the man first aid. He was transported to a local hospital and was taken into emergency surgery, according to the report. He currently is in serious, but stable, condition.

SCSO Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit also responded to the location. They are currently processing the scene and contacting witnesses, according to the report.