HPD: Woman body slammed during robbery after withdrawing cash for trip

Police said the woman was likely followed after withdrawing a large sum of cash before she was attacked.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man who slammed down a woman during a robbery in front of a shopping center in February.

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari spoke to the victim, a mother of three from Vietnam. Nhung Truong, 44, said she was hurt so badly during the robbery that she can't feel her left leg nearly a month later.

Houston police said Truong was walking in front of the shopping center when an unknown man grabbed her and tried to take away an envelope filled with cash she was carrying.

The woman dropped her possessions, so the man grabbed what he thought was the envelope and began to run away, police said. However, he realized he had the wrong one and went back to Truong.

When he got back, he picked her up and slammed her to the ground, police said. He then grabbed the envelope and took off running.

"They don't know when my leg can walk again," Truong said through her daughter.

Police said before the robbery, the victim had gone to the Bank of America on Blackhawk and withdrew a large amount of money for an upcoming trip. She then drove 24 miles to the 9800 block of Bellaire.

"It’s not a big loss of the money. The big loss is her leg," her daughter, Linh Duong said.

Nearly a month after the incident and Truong is in a wheelchair and can't go to the bathroom on her own. She's in rehab hoping to walk again.

“I just need to practice, try to walk and stuff," Truong said. "I’m very sad that this happened to me and I just want to let people know to be careful.”

Investigators suspect the man had been watching the bank and then followed the victim to her next location.

Truong's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.