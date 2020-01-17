LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide this past month at Lake O’ the Pines has been arrested in Indiana.

Garry Wayne Craver, 22, was arrested Wednesday in Lafayette, Indiana, according to information released Friday by Marion County Sheriff David McKnight.

Craver’s arrest is in connection with the Dec. 23 death of Charles Hickman, 39, in the Holiday Harbor area of Lake O’ the Pines, McKnight said. Suspect Jennie Lynn Paredes, 20, remains in the Marion County jail in connection with Hickman’s death. Her bond is set at $1 million.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.